Pilhado praises Cruzeiro fans and cites higher average compared to Galo

photo: YouTube reproduction Thiago Asmar spoke about Cruzeiro fans

Sports commentator Thiago Asmar, better known as Pilhado, praised Cruzeiro’s supporters during the team’s campaign in Serie B and also cited the superior average compared to rival Atltico. The comment was made by the journalist, on his YouTube channel, shortly after Raposa guaranteed the return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Cruzeiro beat Vasco 3-0 on Wednesday (21/9), in a game valid for the 31st round of Serie B. The match that took place in Mineiro had 59,204 people – with an income of R$ 2,974,486.00 – and broke the stadium record in 2022.

Due to the behavior of Cruzeiro fans, not only in this game, but throughout the club’s campaign in Serie B, Thiago Asmar, known as Pilhado, made a point of praising the crowd.

“The crowd embraced a lot. The Cruzeiro crowd has to be valued. It filled most of the games in Serie B. At the time, the Cruzeiro fans joked, that Cruzeiro’s games in Serie B were fuller than Atltico’s in Serie A. They made a lot of pile, but really, the Cruzeiro fan deserves this return to Srie A”, said the commentator.

The support of Cruzeiro’s fans is seen in the numbers, as the club has already secured the best public average in the history of Serie B in consecutive points – since 2006. Currently, the average of Cruzeiro is 40,002 people per match. The previous record was held by Atltico, in 2006, when there were 31,922 media people per game. That’s why Pilhado continued talking about Cruzeiro’s people.

“It was a fan who saw the difficult situation that the club was in. He decided to embrace, he decided to sell out all the games in Mineiro. All the games in Mineiro the fans were full. Even against Vasco. And the fan deserves to see Cruzeiro in Serie A again. the third year in Serie B. Returning to Serie A after a lot of battle”, concluded Thiago Asmar.