Piqué demanded to receive more than Ramos in contract with Barça

When he renewed with Barcelona, ​​Piqué made sure he was the highest paid defender in the world. According to the newspaper “El Mundo del Siglo”, defender Piqué’s millionaire contract with the Catalan club, renewed in 2018, has a special clause, dubbed by the European press as “Clause Sérgio Ramos”.

Former El Clasico rivals and Spain teammates, Piqué and Sérgio Ramos are two of the world’s top centre-backs. According to the newspaper, when renewing with Barça, Piqué demanded to be better paid than the current PSG number 4 and to become the highest paid defender on the planet.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos dispute the ball in Barcelona v Real Madrid Image: Sergio Perez/Reuters

Piqué reached his goal, starting to receive around 15 million euros – R$75 million – net per season, which results in an amount of 60 million euros – R$300 million – after the four seasons of the contract in force. By comparison, Ramos received an average of €12.5 million – around R$63 million – per season, having changed clubs in 2021.

According to the newspaper “Mirror”, Barcelona started talks with Piqué last month, to try to reduce the salary of shirt 3, without success so far. Facing issues related to UEFA’s financial fair play, Barcelona were slow to sign up their reinforcements for the current season as they raced to balance the bills.

Even with star values, Piqué has been passed over by Xavi in ​​the current season of the culés. Reinforcements such as Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen and young defenders Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are more frequent options for the coach, who has often left Shakira’s ex on the bench.