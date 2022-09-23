PIS 2023 TABLE: Check if you receive BRL 1,212 or BRL 1,292 from PIS 2023; see CALENDAR and table

Attention, Brazilians from all over the country. Currently, the Federal Government, through the Federal Savings Bankreleases the payment of PIS 2022 for workers with a formal contract. At first, according to official data, about 400,000 people have not yet withdrawn the benefit, which has been paid since February.

First, it is important to note that workers can still withdraw in 2022, base year 2020. The amounts are still available until December of this year. On the other hand, the PIS 2023that is, base year 2021, has a new table for citizens across the country to be aware of the amount they receive in the coming months.

As a rule, the salary allowance is available to workers in the year following the year in which they exercised their activities. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the transfer of the amount has undergone some changes and now has the payment in a different way. Stay with us to know all the information:

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

How to consult PIS 2022

PIS Table 2022

PIS 2023

2022 PIS Calendar

Release: PIS PAYMENT

Firstly, it is important to remember that PIS/PASEP is the result of the unification of funds constituted with resources from the Social Integration Program – PIS and from the Public Servant Asset Formation Program – PASEP. The creation of the first took place in September 1970. On the other hand, the second was instituted in December of that same year.

Currently, according to release rules, the social integration program (PIS) is paid annually by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

On the other hand, in the case of the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP), the release occurs for civil servants. Unlike PIS, this benefit is managed by the Bank of Brazil (BB).

NEWS ABOUT PIS 2022

At first, for those who don’t remember, the payment of PIS 2022 started in February this year. According to the benefit payment schedule, the release was extended until March 31. The release occurs for those who carried out their work activities in the year 2020 and fits the criteria for receiving program values.

Currently, according to data from the Federal Government, about 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn PIS/PASEP. Namely, it is important to make it clear that the amounts are still available for withdrawals.

Next, check out who can withdraw the PIS benefit this year 2022.

WORKERS WITH RIGHTS TO PIS

The PIS withdrawal, according to previous information, remains available to more than 400 thousand workers, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Labor.

In this sense, workers who meet the following receipt requirements can carry out the PIS 2022 withdrawal:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have the data updated in the system;

Finally, they have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

2022 PIS TABLE

Now, it’s time for you to check the updated PIS table 2022. Remembering once again that the following values ​​correspond to the base year 2020.

The amount is not fixed, that is, it varies according to the number of months worked in the base year. Those who worked only one month, for example, receive the minimum amount. On the other hand, those who worked during the entire period will receive the full amount of payments (R$1,212). Check out:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

CONSULTATION PIS 2022

If you still have doubts about the release of program values, know that it is possible to consult the PIS. For this, the citizen must use the official channels of Caixa Econômica Federal. Look:

Box website

Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207

Worker Cashier Application

Digital Job Portfolio Application

Hello Worker number 158

2022 PIS Calendar

The PIS 2022 Calendar was of paramount importance for workers this year. With the schedule, citizens were able to know the specific date that the values ​​became available in the program.

This year, the benefit was paid between February and March. However, the deadline for withdrawals remains until December 29, 2022.

PIS 2023

Now that you know all the information about PIS 2022, stay tuned for more information about PIS 2023. At first, it is important to make it clear that the expectation is that the benefit amounts will only be paid in the year 2023.

Very important preliminary information about PIS 2023 can now be consulted. These are the values ​​of the program that, according to official rules, vary according to the value of the minimum wage.

On September 15th, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy lowered the official estimate for this year’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

According to information from the folder, the index went from 7.41% to 6.54%. This change directly impacts the benefits of INSSsuch as, for example, the pensionsthe Continued Payment Benefit (BPC/LOAS) and also the PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

2023 PIS TABLE

The value of the benefit varies according to the length of work performed. In 2023, depending on the defined salary floor, the worker will be able to receive up to R$ 1,292 (estimated amount for the minimum wage next year).

Check the predicted table of PIS 2023:

1 month worked – R$ 108;

2 months worked – R$ 215;

3 months worked – R$ 323;

4 months worked – R$ 431;

5 months worked – R$ 538;

6 months worked – R$ 646;

7 months worked – R$ 754;

8 months worked – R$ 861;

9 months worked – R$969;

10 months worked – R$ 1,077;

11 months worked – R$ 1,184;

12 months worked – BRL 1,292.

2023 PIS CALENDAR

Finally, it is important to make it clear that the calendar for PIS 2023 is not yet available to workers. It is known, however, that the expectation is that the releases will occur between February and March of the next year.

In any case, according to the rules, to receive PIS base year 2021, it is necessary to comply with the following requirements:

Have five years or more of registration in PIS/Pasep;

Have exercised some activity, with a formal contract, for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have received an average salary of up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have updated data in RAIS – Annual Report of Social Information.