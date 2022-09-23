‘Please come back’: child cries as he bids farewell to father, taken into military service in Ukraine – News









A video posted on social media shows the moment a Russian child says goodbye to his father, who was taken to the military in Ukraine last Thursday (22).

The record, shared by a reporter from BBCdoesn’t show the girl, but you can hear her screaming, “Daddy, goodbye… Please come back. Dad, bye, daddy…”

Unanswered, she cries inconsolably as her father — somewhere in Stary Oskol’s town of recruits — slowly leaves.

The men — who are close to the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region — were the first of the newly recruited to say goodbye to loved ones and head to the front. A video of the farewell, shared by a journalist from The Guardianwent viral on social media and has already accumulated 2.6 million views and more than 20,000 likes.











However, according to the tabloid daily mailit took at least a month of training for them to be sent to the battlefield.







Mobilization to reinforce Russian troops





On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin announced that 300,000 people with previous combat experience or specialized skills would be sent to the front lines in Ukraine.

However, the official order was published without a paragraph. Putin’s spokesman says the deleted information is related to the number of people who can be called. A source inside the presidential palace claims it would be written “1 million”.

“The number [de pessoas a serem chamadas] was corrected several times and in the end they reached 1 million,” the source told the opposition newspaper. Novaya Gazeta.











The Telegram General SVR channel, which claims to have sources inside the Kremlin, also said the 300,000 figure was “false”, saying the real target is 500,000 this year and 500,000 next. It also stated that the “general estimate of losses through March next year is around 300,000 dead and wounded.”

The document also makes no mention of previous combat experience and sets no limits on who can be summoned, other than those who are very old, sick or imprisoned — opening the door for virtually anyone to be summoned.

University students, for example, were seen on video being taken by police to a war service in Buryatia – in Russia’s far east – which came a day after Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu promised that higher education students would not would be enlisted.











The same happened in Chechnya and Yakutia, where records showed large numbers of men — some of them middle-aged — being loaded onto buses to take them to war.

News of the mobilization sparked fury across Russia, with more than 1,400 people arrested at demonstrations in at least 38 cities on Wednesday.

Putin’s announcement also led to a mass exodus, which caused traffic on the borders with Finland and Georgia to soar and prices for air tickets out of Moscow to skyrocket and even sell out.



