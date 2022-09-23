PM is arrested accused of kidnapping drug dealers to deploy militia in the Lagos Region | Rio de Janeiro



Police corporal, Bruno Paulo Pereira do Carmo do Valle, was arrested at home in Cascadura – Reproduction/TV Globo

Rio – Agents from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), from the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ), and from the Internal Internal Affairs Department of the Military Police arrested, on Friday morning (23), a PM and two accomplices. , identified as the perpetrators of the kidnapping of two drug dealers in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos Region, in 2021. According to the prosecution, the PM’s objective was to install a militia in the resort. The operation fulfills search and seizure warrants in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, in Armação dos Búzios and also in the city of Montanha, in Espírito Santo, where each of the accused was arrested.

According to the MP, “the investigations showed that, on October 19, 2021, in the Alto da Rasa neighborhood, in Cabo Frio, PM corporal Bruno Paulo Pereira do Carmo do Valle, alongside his companions Thiago Rezende Pimentel Trindade , known as Jarbinha or Mexicano, and Cristiano Ribeiro Xavier, known as Baiano, kidnapped, using firearms, two members of the criminal organization that dominates drug trafficking in the neighborhoods of Maria Joaquina, in Cabo Frio, and Rasa, in Buzios”.

According to prosecutors, “the traffickers were in a cafeteria when they were surprised by the heavily armed presence of the three accused, who made them get into a car and began to demand the sum of R$20,000 to release them. In addition, the three made one of the kidnapped call the criminal faction’s local drug lord, Valdinei Quintanilha, known as Macaco, asking him to reduce the amounts required for the accused to exploit the clandestine cable TV service offered in the two communities dominated by the group. The amount charged by the organization headed by Macaco, which was R$ 1,500 per month, became R$ 3,000”.

Apparently, as the drug trafficker did not accept to pay the amount requested by Bruno, Thiago and Cristiano or reduce the charge for operating the illegal service in the communities, the accused left the victims on the side of the road, near a gas station, in the city of São Pedro da Aldeia.

“The three search and arrest warrants and three arrest warrants were executed: one in the capital (in Cascadura, North Zone of Rio), one in Búzios and a third in Espírito Santo. They kidnapped two criminals, but the action was frustrated. trio tried to extort the head of that organization, who did not give in. They carried out this kidnapping in retaliation for charging the “gatonet” by these criminals, whose owner of the service is Corporal Bruno”, revealed the promoter of Gaeco, Rafael Dopico, based in Armação of Buzios.

The PM, arrested in Rio, was taken to the 27th DP, in Vicente de Carvalho.