‘Pogba case’ has bizarre twist with more than 30 videos of brother accused of extortion

Mathias Pogba, brother of the Juventus midfielder, posted a sequence of more than 30 videos on Twitter reading a statement filled with accusations.

The police investigation into allegations that the Frenchman Paul Pogba was extorted took a bizarre turn this Friday (23). The midfielder’s older brother Mathias has posted a lengthy series of videos targeting the 2018 world champion, his staff and lifestyle.

More than 30 videos of Mathias Pogba reading a multi-page statement were posted on twitter. It is unclear when the recordings took place.

Mathias Pogba was accused of a alleged organized extortion attempt against his brotherJuventus midfielder, and is detained since last weekwhen he underwent police interrogation.

“If you’re watching this video, it’s because my brother found a way to silence me,” says Mathias Pogba. “I record this video so that whatever happens, everything is revealed.”

The words ‘safety video kept in a safe place’ appear on several recordings. They came to light after previous posts on the same social network, in which Mathias Pogba threatens to make explosive revelations about his brother.

Mathias Pogba and four others were preliminary charged last Saturday and were arrested in the extortion investigation, French prosecutors said.

In the last recordings, Mathias accused Paul of having abandoned members of his family, leaving them in poverty. He also claimed that the player dabbled in criminals, and repeated claims that the brother hired a sorcerer.

Mathias did not present any evidence to substantiate the charges.

According to Mathias Pogba’s new allegations, the sorcerer is close to former player Alou Diarra, and Paul Pogba was introduced to him by Serge Aurier, who recently played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Mathias claimed that over the past few years, the athlete has spent millions of euros on the sorcerer’s services, asking him, for example, to help France win the 2018 World Cup or cast spells on rival players.

Mathias Pogba had previously said that his brother had targeted Kylian Mbappé, without being more specific.

In your most recent videos, claimed that Paul Pogba asked the sorcerer to “neutralize” Mbappé in a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for the 2019 Champions League. The Red Devils won the game 3-1 in that tie and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The videos were also accompanied by a series of Twitter posts and a statement addressed to Paul Pogba.

“It also means I am no longer free,” the message read.

Mathias Pogba said his life is in danger because his brother ‘betrayed his henchmen’, who are now planning a rematch. Mathias Pogba said some of his relatives ‘have already been beaten and shot’ because of his brother.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation last month into allegations that Paul Pogba was the target of an extortion plot from his brother and childhood friends, demanding €13 million from him.

Mathias Pogba denied having participated in the scheme.