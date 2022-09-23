Poland says preparing for possible nuclear accident in Ukraine

The country is distributing iodine pills to reduce the damage that would be caused by radioactive exposure

Poland is distributing iodine pills to regional fire brigades in case of radiation exposure. The country is preparing for a possible nuclear accident in Ukraine as a result of the war. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

Iodine helps protect the body from radioactive exposure. Radiation can cause the development of diseases such as cancer.

The region around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is being bombed. Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations about responsibility for the attacks. The site has been occupied by Russian troops since March.

President Vladimir Putin has called for a mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists to fight in the Ukrainian War. In a speech on TV on Wednesday (21.Sep.2022), Putin said that if the “nuclear blackmail” continue, Moscow will respond with Russia’s entire atomic arsenal.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, asked in a speech at the 77th UN General Assembly for nations to demonstrate against the war in Ukraine. “President Putin has made open nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of a non-proliferation regime [nuclear]”said on Wednesday (September 21).

ATTACKS IN ZAPORIZHZHIA

Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations on responsibility for attacks on zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The site has been occupied by Russian troops since March.

On September 11, Energoatom said the Zaporizhzhia plant was “completely closed”. The state-owned company turned off the power unit as “security measure” because of the frequent bombings in the region.

Before, Zaporizhzhia was temporarily disconnected because of fires near the region that interfered with power lines. It was the first time in history that the nuclear power plant was shut down.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is located in the town of Enerhodar, on the bank of the Kakhovka water reservoir. It is about 200 km from the breakaway region of Donbass and 550 km from the Ukrainian capital. Kiev.