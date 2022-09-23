Police arrest suspects in murder of four teenagers in crime court – News

On Thursday (22), São Paulo police arrested three suspects four teenagers in the crime court, in may. They were killed after a funk party in Cidade Tiradentes, on the east side of São Paulo, and the bodies were buried in a clandestine cemetery in a forested region in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in Greater São Paulo.

The investigation points out that Bruno, Kelvin, Kauan and Jonathan were killed after two teenagers denounced the group to drug dealers in the neighborhood, members of a São Paulo faction that operates inside and outside the prisons.

Two of the youths were 19, and the other two were 18 and 16. Three of them were captured at a bus terminal. The other was taken to the traffickers by his own family, as his parents believed they would be able to dissuade them from the supposed punishment. The four were reportedly tortured for three days before being killed.























The police carried out search and seizure and arrest warrants in the east side of the capital. Among the detainees is the suspect appointed as the holder of the position of “final tuning” of the faction in Cidade Tiradentes, and a woman, nicknamed “Xuxa”, who would participate in criminal courts where rape cases are judged.

According to the director of the DHPP (Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person), Elisabete Sato, the 16- and 17-year-olds stated in a statement that they decided to have consensual sex with two of the boys in a house, but that, later, the other two friends of the boys arrived and there was rape.

Sato claims that the deaths took place with refinements of cruelty, and two of the youths were shot more than ten times.

The murders brought commotion to the community of Cidade Tiradentes, where the boys lived. Hundreds of people attended the group’s funeral. Now, the police intend to obtain new information about the dynamics of the crime with the detainees’ testimony.