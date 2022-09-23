Polo Track: how will the popular from VW arrive?

Volkswagen launched the Polo 2023 already defining its proposal for the domestic market, simplifying the premium compact hatch for a more direct role in the mission of replacing the Gol.

However, the Polo 2023 will still have an element that will make it more accessible and already promised by the German brand in the presentation, the Polo Track.

New entry-level version of the Polo 2023, the Polo Track will simplify the hatch proposal, however, softened so as not to denote an abrupt and simple cut of equipment to make it cost less.

In this case, looking from the outside, what should attract attention to the Polo Track will be the bumpers, possibly with a slightly modified design to highlight the version.

However, while delivering this different look, it removes the LED lighting, leaving two parabolas with halogen lamps in the new headlights.

VW may even mess with the central grille, but it’s unlikely. Already a Track badge with a cool look on the back can draw attention, as well as the pattern appliqué on the sides.

With stylized hubcaps, the Polo Track would assume its identity, while the interior should appear with a colorless panel highlighted, but you can add the Track badge somewhere in the set.

The analog cluster continues, but an entry proposal needs to be attractive and today, multimedia is a strong sales argument. Even with a 5-inch screen (6.5 on the Polo MPI) it would help sell it.

So Composition Touch with Android Auto and CarPlay, with at least one USB-A input, should be offered, while the “Post Collision Brake” should be cut.

The steering wheel in the old standard is an option, with media and telephony commands (Bluetooth), with height adjustment only.

The car-colored mirrors, as well as the door handles, can be without the direction repeaters, with the redesign of the headlights.

With a height-adjustable driver’s seat, the Polo Track would also have electric front windows, electric locks, air conditioning, electric steering and seats with exclusive mesh, with the Track badge.

As for safety, the Polo Track can keep all four airbags, but it won’t be surprising if it appears with just two, maintaining traction control and stability.

The 1.0 MPI engine with 77 horsepower on gasoline and 84 horsepower on ethanol will be enough for the mission.

options? A package with alloy wheels, as well as electric rear windows and mirrors, would make the compact more attractive in the proposal.

So, what do you think the Polo Track will offer in the national market?