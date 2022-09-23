‘Pregnancy was natural’, reveals Claudia Raia’s husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello

Pat Moraes Nobrei Paty Moraes Nobre – https://istoe.com.br/autor/paty-moraes-nobre/ 09/22/2022 – 11:50 am Share

Best Actor of 2022 in Musicals, elected by the Bibi Ferreira Award jury, Jarbas Homem de Mello he was also called “dad of the year”, on the night that highlighted the theater artists, this Wednesday (21), in São Paulo.

With the trophy in hand, the artist thanked, on stage at Teatro Santander, the partnership with his wife, Claudia Raia, in “Repair for Two”. Pregnant with the couple’s first child, the actress accompanied the delivery of the trophy alongside her husband. The duo also took home the award for Best Musical of 2022.

“The pregnancy was natural. I got emotional, I cried a lot. We were already getting ready for that,” he said. This is.

The two even underwent treatment for artificial insemination, according to sources close to the family. Also according to people close to the couple, the 55-year-old actress stopped menopause and started menstruating again. Therefore, she would have been able to get pregnant “naturally at that moment”.

“I went through all the feelings: dread, panic, love, dread again,” he confided.

“I always thought about being a father of a boy,” revealed Jarbas, who admitted that he had no further plans about the baby’s gender. “The names can be Matteo or Valentina, for example. All I know is that he will be born tap-dancing and singing”, joked Jarbas.

What was clear to those who were at the event was the happiness of the actors with the news. “Best gift”, said the diva, with the trophy in her hands, to the audience. “I’m great”, concluded the mother to the report.