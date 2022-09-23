Priscila Fantin talks about illness and why she doesn’t return to TV

Priscila Fantin talks about depression and talks about the moment away from TV

Actress Priscilla Fantin, will return to TV Globo’s screens with the third rerun of ‘Chocolate com Pimenta’, which was first shown in 2003.

The plot will be shown again on ‘Vale A Pena Ver de Novo’ from next Monday (26).

In history, Priscila Fantin gave life to the character Olga, and recently recalled the backstage of ‘Chocolate com Pimenta’ and vented about the diagnosis of depression, during an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

“‘Chocolate with pepper’ It was the funniest novel I’ve ever done. It had the best backstage, with everyone very happy. It was light and delicious. I only have good memories,” said the actress.

For those who don’t know, Priscila Fantin, 39, has been away from soap operas since 2016. During the interview, the actress says that she has no plans to return, but that she does not rule out the possibility.

Renata Fan, at 45, has a breathtaking body and photos prove that she is one of the most beautiful Xororó issues an official note and denounces what he was a victim of: “There are absolutely none” “Get put @ with me”, says Lula, live, on Saturday with Ratinho on SBT and makes revelation about presenter

“I have no plans, but I also have nothing against it. If I go back, I will. But I went through some situations in my life that made me prioritize my autonomy. The works have to be able to talk with my way of dealing with the day to day, with my rhythm. This is part of caring for my mental health,” she explained.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

It is worth mentioning that Priscila Fantin was diagnosed with depression at the time she amended several works.

And the actress recalled how difficult the whole process of understanding with the disease was.

“It is very difficult for you to recognize that you are depressed. I didn’t know because I didn’t have information about the disease. It is important for us to talk more and more and bring clarifications”, she began.

And he continued: “We have to end this prejudice that those who go to therapy are crazy and, above all, that those who need to take medicine for their head to work are also crazy”.

At the moment, the actress has been dedicated to the stages in the theater and also prepared a new season of a podcast with her husband, Bruno Lopes.