Packages show the different components of Nestlé’s Moça product Photo: Playback/YouTube

Procon-SP notified Nestlé Brasil asking for an explanation about the difference between the “Milk, Milk, Whey and Starch Milk Mixture – Moça” and “Condensed Milk – Moça” and between the “Milk Cream Mixture – Moça” and the “Original Milk Cream – Girl”. According to the institution, items with the word “mixture” are marketed in a “very similar” presentation to the originals and can confuse the consumer.

– Procon-SP is attentive to the increase in the offer of products similar to traditional ones and presented to the public in very similar packages, which can mislead the consumer, leading him to think he is buying and consuming another product, as in the case of whey-based dairy drink, for example. Clear, correct and true information is one of the basic rights provided for by the Consumer Defense Code – wrote Procon-SP in a statement.

Nestlé has until next Monday (26) to respond and must demonstrate the characteristics of each product. Also pointing out the nutritional differences and individualized indications of consumption of each one. In addition, the manufacturer must submit documents such as reports, advertising materials and product dissemination media.

It was also requested that Nestlé submit documents referring to the authorization of commercialization of the products with the competent official bodies and documents that prove the quality tests carried out.

Ten more companies in the food sector were questioned about the characteristics of the products they put on the market and their respective presentations to the consuming public. Those notified were:

– Companhia de Alimentos Ibituruna (manufacturer of the UHT Olá milk drink);

– Trevo de Casa Branca Dairy (manufacturer of the UHT Aquila milk drink);

– Bela Vista Dairy (manufacturer of the MeuBom UHT milk beverage);

– Central Mineira Dairy Cooperative – Cemil (UHT Performance dairy beverage);

– Sweet Mineiro (Triângulo Mineiro UHT milk drink);

– Vigor Alimentos Leco (Food based on Leco Extra Creamy Butter and Margarine);

– Tella Barros Trade and Import of Cold and Dairy Products (Supremo Creamy Flavor Requeijão);

– Oceanica Comércio de Alimentos (which produces the Crioulo Queijos Ralados Latco);

– Itambé Alimentos (which produces the Itambé Grated Parmesan Cheese);

– Gran Foods Indústria e Comércio Eireli, which manufactures Do Chef Premiun Blend Olive Oil, and Nestlé Brasil.

Also according to Procon-SP, responses from companies have already begun to be forwarded to the defense agency and are under analysis.

In a note, Nestlé Brasil stated that it “received the notification from Procon-SP and that it will provide the necessary clarifications requested by the agency. Nestlé reinforces being an ethical company, which meets all the requirements of the legislation in force, including those referring to the composition and labeling of foods, as well as their respective advertising”.

