Producer explains the problem with casting Idris Elba in the role of James Bond

since the launch of 007 – No Time to Die, spy fans have been waiting for information about the future of the franchise. And even with Lashana Lynch becoming the replacement for James Bond in the feature, part of the public has been waiting for the possibility of Idris Elba be the new face of 007. the producer Barbara Broccoli commented on the matter, revealing that the casting of the next Bond is not as simple as it seems.

Idris Elba was constantly touted as a possible candidate to play James Bond after he left. Daniel Craig. And, for a long time, the actor had been willing to carry the mantle.

But now, Idris has revealed that he has no interest in playing Bond, as he doesn’t see the spy when “looks in the mirror”. In an interview for VarietyBarbara Broccoli who produces the franchise alongside Michael G. Wilsonrevealed that he loves the star of the series Lutherbut understands why he has no interest in the role.

“What happens is that it still has a few years to go. And when we cast Bond, it’s going to be a 10-12 year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want something like this?’ Not everyone wants this. And it was hard enough getting Daniel Craig into it.”

However, there may be even more explanations for the choice of Idris. This is because the actor is used to playing in long franchises, as in addition to having starred in the series Lutherwhich ran for five seasons, has already been involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as heimdallin the franchise Fast and furious as Brixton Lorein Suicide squad like the Bloodthirsty and promises to keep knuckles in a series spin off in sonic.

While the official information is lack of time and no interest, there are those who speculate that the actor’s position is just to prefer to avoid the uncomfortable situation that Lashana Lynch suffered in No Time to Die.

Even with an impeccable performance, Lashana suffered harsh attacks from the audience. This is because, so far, only white men had played the character, and they were Berry Nelson, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Whether it’s a matter of age, time, or a busy schedule, Idris Elba has become one of fans’ top picks to take Daniel Craig’s place before and after. No Time to Die.

