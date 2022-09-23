Protests in Iran: NGO says 36 people died after death of woman detained by moral police – News

At least 36 people died in the repression of the protests that erupted a week ago in Iran after the death of a woman detained by the moral police, denounces an NGO based in New York.

On September 13 in Tehran, Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morals police for wearing “inappropriate clothing”. She died three days later in hospital, and her death sparked a wave of protests across the country.

According to activists, she suffered a fatal blow to the head, but Iranian authorities denied any involvement by security forces and announced an investigation.





A state media outlet reported that 17 people died in the demonstrations, but several NGOs, including the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), announced more serious toll.

“Authorities have acknowledged the deaths of at least 17 people, but independent sources cite 36 deaths,” CHRI said on Twitter.

“The number must increase. World leaders must pressure the Iranian authorities to allow protests without the use of lethal force,” the NGO added.





After the death of Mahsa Amini, demonstrations were recorded in major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan (centre) and Mashhad (northeast).

Amnesty International recently denounced a “brutal repression” and warned that security forces used rubber bullets and tear gas against the crowd.











