PS4 and PS5 games get PS1-style retro skins; check out

The concept of a game’s “cover” is no longer the same in the era when most game distribution is done digitally. But in times past, especially in the era of PS1, the cover of each game had a special charm. So maybe that’s why user M_S_1, from redditdecided to imagine what modern games would look like in classic covers of the first PlayStation.

Of course the person focused on some of the biggest PS4 and PS5 releases. Games like The Last of Us Part 2, God of War and Ghost of Tsushima appear on the list, to no one’s surprise. In the original post you can see M_S_1’s creations.

In most cases, only the classic PlayStation side stripe was placed on top of the game’s advertising art. games like God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 nothing has changed from their current release.

But some other games turned out to be quite interesting and work was done to look like a different cover. uncharted 4 and returnal are certainly two highlights for these cases.

Nostalgia continues with an unquestionable force for clicks and content production on the internet. The works range from simple covers to completely original retro art or even the famous playable demakes of great titles, such as bloodbornewhich gave some talk.

