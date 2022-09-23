Putin wanted to put ‘decent people’ in Ukraine, says Berlusconi

× Photo: Publicity/EPP Congress

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday (22) that Vladimir Putin was “held down” to invade Ukraine. According to the Italian politician, whose party Forza Italia belongs to a right-wing coalition that is expected to win the country’s general elections on Sunday, the Russian president wanted to put “decent people” in Kiev.

“Putin was pressured by the Russian people, by his party, by his ministers to create this special operation”Berlusconi told RAI, adopting the Russian government’s official version of the war.

According to the former premier, who is a longtime friend of Putin, Russia’s plan was to conquer Kiev. “in a week” and replace Volodymyr Zelensky — democratically elected president — for “a government of decent people” and go out “in another week”.

Faced with the condemnation of opponents, Berlusconi released a statement on Friday saying that his views were “too simplified”.

“Aggression against Ukraine is unjustifiable and unacceptable, the position [da Forza Italia] it’s clear. We will always be with the EU and NATO”he said.

After Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Berlusconi said he saw locals thank the Russian president during a visit to the peninsula with Putin.