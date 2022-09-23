Queen had touching reaction to being asked about Harry’s resignation

For the first time, a source close to Elizabeth II has revealed how the Queen really felt about Harry and Meghan Markle’s estrangement from the royal family. Fifteen days after the monarch’s death, royal expert Katie Nicholl opened up how the almighty was saddened by her grandson’s departure for the United States.

In his new book, The Royals, Nicholl says the sovereign has vented about Harry’s decision to a close friend. According to the informant, the monarch was disappointed with the departure of the heir, with whom she had close ties.

“She was very hurt and said to me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care and I don’t want to think about it anymore,’ he said.

***Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (17) The names of British royals constantly appear in the headlines, often because they are embroiled in controversy.Getty Images ***real family King Edward caused controversy when he abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced American commoner rejected by the Anglican Church, of which he was the head. Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***gettyimages-545660387 During World War II, the Duke and Duchess visited Germany to meet Adolf Hitler. The approximation between them generated controversy, as they believed that Eduardo was a Nazi sympathizer.Getty Images ***margaret_and_antony_armstrong-jones_capa_widelg Known as the “rebel princess”, Margareth was prevented by her family from having a relationship with a divorced military man. Soon after, Queen Elizabeth’s sister married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, with whom she had a relationship marked by betrayals.Wikipedia Commons Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Charles And Diana Unhappy Princess Diana’s story filled British tabloids in the 1990s, when she revealed to the public that she was betrayed by her husband, Prince Charles. Camilla Shand was named as Charles’ loverNetflix / Playback ***Lady Di Two years later, the couple separated, and in 1997, the princess died in a car accident. The event generates interest from the public that follows the royal family to the present day.Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***Prince Harry In 2005, Prince Harry was seen at a costume party wearing a bracelet emblazoned with a Nazi symbol. The queen’s grandson even publicly apologized for the gesture Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images ***Prince Andrew Prince Andrew, the Queen’s son, had his name involved in controversy when he was accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2001. Due to the repercussions, he lost his royal titles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ****Meghan Markle and Prince Harry In 2020, Prince Harry became embroiled in another controversy when he announced that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were stepping down from royal duties. The actress’ departure became known as “Megxit” by the British press.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images ***Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet About a year after the announcement, the couple gave an interview to presenter Oprah Winfrey and revealed that Meghan did not have psychological support from the royal family after suicidal thoughts at the palace. In addition, there was a concern on the part of the royals about the skin color of their son, Archie.ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI 0

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from royal positions in 2020. The decision, of course, was not well accepted by the subjects, nor by the royals. Under the spotlight, the queen just thanked the couple for their services and wished them “success” in their new journey.

“It is the hope of my entire family that today’s agreement will enable them to begin building a happy and peaceful new life,” Elizabeth II said in an official statement.

Since moving to California, the Dukes have rarely returned to the UK. In two years, Harry visited England about five times for occasional occasions – one of them for the funeral of his grandmother, who died, aged 96, on the 8th. , daughter of Harry and Meghan, when the baby was already 1 year old.