Quintet continues at Corinthians CT even after nine months of the end of the U-23

Corinthians decided to extinguish the Under-23 and the category no longer exists as of this season. Almost ten months have passed since the end of the team, but five players remain under contract with the club and maintain their routines in the base CT.

the defender Gabriel Araújothe steering wheel Kaue Souzathe side Kevin Emmel and the sock Gabriel Góes do not work for Corinthians and are also not loaned to other associations. Besides them, the goalkeeper Yago saw his loan contract with Penapolense end on September 20th and returns to training with the group at CT.

Kevin and Gabriel Araújo have the longest contracts, respectively, until September 1 and 30, 2023. Yago has a contract until January 31, 2023. Kauê and Gabriel, in turn, are linked to the club until December 31, 2022 .

The five players follow the routine of work in the base’s CT with no prospects of playing for the club this year. The report of My Helm found that Kevin Emmel and Gabriel Araújo train on the field, while Kauê and Gabriel Góes are still recovering from recent injuries. Yago, as mentioned above, resumes training in the field now.

Another six borrowed

In addition to the four that are in the CT of Corinthians, another six players who were linked to the U-23 team are still under contract, but at the moment they work on loan to other clubs. They are: winger Luan Vitor, defenders Igor Morais, Alan Ferreira and Heitor Casagrande, midfielder Fessin and striker Matheus Matias.

