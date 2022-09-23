Raphinha praises Tite’s offensive formation in the Seleção and sees strong competition with Antony | Brazilian Team

Author of a great goal in the national team training last Wednesday (See video below) Raphinha is confirmed in the starting lineup for the friendly against Ghana, this Friday, at 15:30, in Le Havre. Coach Tite will send a very offensive team to the field, something that the Barcelona winger likes.

In an interview conducted after training on this farm in the French city, Raphinha talked about the training chosen by Tite. In addition to him, Paquetá, Neymar, Richarlison and Vini Jr will play together.

– As a striker, the more offensive the scheme, the better, it is closer to the goal. We have our offensive characteristic, but we know about defensive responsibility, what we have to do. We work hard for this. With the ball in attack, everyone has their own creativity.

Despite being among the 11, Raphinha, who moved to Barcelona this season, sees quite strong competition in the sector. The striker talked about the dispute, especially with Antony, who usually occupies the same field.

– I feel that I’m preparing a lot to arrive physically and mentally at the World Cup, whether as a starter or reserve, because if Antony plays he will also respond. He has an unusual quality. If the Selection didn’t have competition, it wouldn’t be a selection.

Brazil goes to the field against Ghana with: Alisson, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá and Neymar; Raphinha, Vini Junior and Richarlison.

With the ball, the team will stand in a 3-2-5. In the defensive phase, the Selection is closed in 4-4-2.

Raphinha established himself in the Seleção in the second half of last year, when Tite underwent a renewal process in the attack, calling on some new faces who responded.

– At one time or another the younger ones would have to reach the main team. ‘It’s just to see everyone’s desire to be here, to participate in a Cup and to win a World Cup. And after everyone is here, having this balance between the youngest and the oldest, is what makes us come out strong to win the Cup.

After facing Ghana, Brazil returns to the field on Tuesday, against Tunisia, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. The Tunisians are in Group D of the World Cup, alongside France, Australia and Denmark.

Ghana, in turn, is in Group H – with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea – and could be the opponent of Brazil, which is part of Group G. The first placed in each group cross each other in the round of 16.