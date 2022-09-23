Rare Black Panther is clicked by amateur photographer during night hunt – News

Amateur photographer Steve Darling, 74, managed to capture a rare black panther during a safari held in early September in the Laikipia region of Kenya. The female, known as Giza (darkness, in the Swahili language) lived up to the name received, as she ended up being registered at the time of a hunt for a small antelope.

In a statement reported by the British tabloid Daily Mail, Darling said he was returning with a group to the campsite where he was staying. Along the way, they were trying to track down another leopard — in this case, a male without melanism, the phenomenon that attributes dark fur to cats identified as black panthers (especially leopards and jaguars).





It was in this context that Giza surprised everyone: “She is a beautiful young female, not long after she left her normal-colored mother, who was also nearby,” he reported.



“Giza broke through the bush, easily killed a dik-dik [antílope] and climbed into an acacia [árvore] to make the meal.”





The photographer added that the feast in the heights lasted approximately two hours. Then the black panther descended and returned to the vegetation.

“As you can imagine, it’s not easy to photograph a black leopard at night using spotlights, and I was delighted when the results became available.”



