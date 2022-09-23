Rebeca’s discovery brings toast doom in Cara e Courage

Rebeca (Mariana Santos) is determined to find her birth mother in face and courageand the search will come to an end in the next chapters, with Danilo’s wife (Ricardo Pereira) finally finding the opportunity to stand before the woman responsible for abandoning her in an orphanage decades ago and winning, as a gift, the presence of a sister whose interests could turn the future of dondoca into general chaos.

Bruna Spínola will enter the seven o’clock soap opera as Fernanda, Rebeca’s sister who will spare no effort to shoot dubious comments about the luxurious life of her daughter abandoned by Célia, who, by the way, will have a generic excuse to explain the reasons that the led to give up motherhood.

Rebeca regrets having come to the truth in the seven o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Indignant with her mother’s attitude, Rebeca soon regrets having started the investigation and realizes the problems gradually arrive in the plot, especially when her sister is around.

Clearly self-interested, Fernanda has an enormous desire to ensure her happiness with other people’s financial resources and will begin to devise a plan to obtain advantages. Meanwhile, Célia tries to dodge criticism and make up for lost time, also revealing some important secrets to determine Rebeca’s future in Guy and Courage.