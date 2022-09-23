Red Bull says Hamilton ‘didn’t recognize Verstappen’s talent’ – Formula 1 News

In 2021, after 16 races, the championship was quite different from the current one: Max Verstappen was the leader, it is true, but Lewis Hamilton was only six points behind. It was something that happened during that season, everything very closely matched between the two drivers. That’s why it was a year of hot rivalry between mercedes and red bullon and off the slopes.

Although the fight of the Taureans in 2022 is — theoretically — against the Ferrari, Christian Horner don’t forget the Silver Arrows. Known for always giving his opinion, the head of energy drinks brands points out that the seven-time world champion never praised Max’s talent. And that’s why he understands that disputes with Charles Leclerc are more “respectful”.

“There’s a difference, maybe there’s a different respect with Charles,” Horner said in an interview with the Beyond the Grid podcast. “They’ve raced against each other since they were kids, and there was a mutual respect. I never heard Lewis acknowledge Max’s skill,” he followed.

“And of course there was a little more spark and you could feel it, you could feel it between these two drivers,” he added.

Last season was also marked by accidents between the two at Silverstone and Monza. Obviously, the highlight was the troubled Abu Dhabi GP, stage in which Verstappen won his first title. For Christian, the end result was also a great ‘mental battle’ and in it Lewis had everything to lose.

“I think, probably, Lewis felt more. Since he is a seven-time world champion and has everything to lose, Max was the young man who was taking a risk, who was giving his all and had nothing to lose. Some of his overtaking last year was impressive and you felt like it started to shake Lewis,” he concluded.

This year, Verstappen is handily leading the Drivers’ Championship and walks calmly towards its second championship. He has 335 points, 116 points ahead of Leclerc. Formula 1 returns on October 2nd for its 17th round of the 2022 season, the Singapore GPwith full coverage of the BIG PRIZE.

