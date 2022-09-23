Relaunch of ‘Avatar’, and premiere of ‘A Mulher Rei’ are on display in cinemas in Boa Vista | Roraima

After 13 years of its release, “ Avatar” returns to the screens of cinemas in Boa Vista this Thursday (22), as a way of preparing for its sequel ‘Avatar 2’. The new film starring actress Viola Davis, “ The King Woman” which already garnered positive reviews prior to its debut, also goes on air today.

In addition to the productions, the feature “Do not worry, dear” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh opens. Another seven films are being shown in the capital (see the list below).

Avatar, the highest grossing film in the world returns to posters as a way to ‘heat up’ for its sequel, which hits theaters in December this year. Released in 2009, it will now have a 4K version.

Watch the trailer for ‘Avatar: Way of the Waters’

In ‘A Mulher Rei’, inspired by the story of the Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey (now the Republic of Benin), the feature features Viola Davis, who plays Nanisca, commander of a military group composed only of women.

Alongside her daughter Nawi (Lupita Nyong’o) they fight colonists and rival tribes. The film participated in the Toronto Film Festival and received several positive reviews.

In the movie ‘Don’t Worry, Honey’, Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) and her husband Jack Chambers (Harry Styles), live in a utopian condominium in the California desert. While questioning her perfect life, Alice discovers a grand scheme by her husband’s company.

Genre: Drama/Action

Rating: 14 years

Cine Araújo: 16:15 – 19:00 – 21:15 – 21:45

Cine Super K: 19:30 – 21:30

PlayArte: 2:40 pm – 5:40 pm – 8:30 pm

Genre: Science Fiction/Action

Rating: 12 years

Cine Araújo: 17:15 – 20:30

Cine Super K: 18:30 – 21:00

PlayArte: 16:50 – 20:00

Do not worry, dear

Genre: Horror

Rating: 16 years

Cine Araújo: 14:45 – 19:00

PlayArte: 15:50 – 20:50

Genre: Horror

Rating: 16 years

Cine Araújo: 17:30 – 18:30 – 19:30 – 20:30 – 21:30

Super K Cinema: 21:20

PlayArte: 14:10 – 16:30 – 18:40 – 21:00

Genre:

Rating: 12 years

Cine Araújo: 17:00

Super K Cinema: 19:15

Comedy genre

Rating: 10 years

Super K Cinema: 19:00

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Rating: 16 years

PlayArt: 6:30 pm

Genre: Animation

Free classification

PlayArt: 2:50 pm

Genre: Biography

Rating: 12 years

Super K Cinema: 21:30