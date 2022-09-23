Riachuelo opens NEW job vacancies across the country

THE creek, one of the best-known brands in the retail sector, opens up new job opportunities in Brazilian cities. To be one of the new employees, interested parties must meet the minimum criteria and identify with the company’s culture and way of working. Positions are available in the cities of São Paulo, Manaus, Bragança Paulista, Porto Alegre, São João de Meriti, Goiânia, Campinas, Foz do Iguaçu, Fortaleza and several others. Keep reading and get access to the other information.

Riachuelo announces new job vacancies for Brazilians

A reference in retail, fashion, logistics, Tech, industry and finance, Riachuelo is one of the best known companies in Brazil. Currently, the company has two factories in the country, in the cities of Fortaleza and Natal, with more than three hundred units of stores spread throughout the national territory, in addition to offices, shopping malls, theaters, transport companies, logistics and financial centers.

Looking for qualified professionals who fit the company’s profile, new vacancies are being offered to work in different functions. Check out some of the positions that were disclosed through the Gupy platform:

Assistants to perform Customer Service — Fortaleza;

Assistants to perform Customer Service — Goiânia;

Assistants to perform Customer Service — Belo Horizonte;

E-commerce and Purchasing Assistants — Remote or face-to-face work in São Paulo;

Assistants to work in the Stock — São José do Rio Preto;

Merchandising and Sales Assistants — Maceió;

Junior Loss Prevention Auditors — São Paulo;

Assistant General Services sector — Manaus.

How to submit your registration

To be one of the new members of the company creekit will be necessary to register remotely through the participation link.

