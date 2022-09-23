‘Riverdale’ actor sentenced to life in prison for killing mother

Actor Ryan Grantham, 24, known for his role in the series “Riverdale”, was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in 2020.

The artist’s sentence was announced today in the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver, Canada. According to the New York Post, Ryan will not be eligible for parole for the first 14 years of his conviction.

The case was defined as tragic and moving by Judge Kathleen Ker. In Canada, second-degree murder is sentenced to automatic life imprisonment, but the hearing took place to set the waiting time for applying for parole.

Case

In March 2020, the actor killed his mother, Barbara Waite, with a gunshot to the head, while she had her back to him and was playing the piano. According to the authorities responsible for the case, after committing the crime, the young man took money, bought marijuana, produced explosives, a Molotov cocktail and watched television.

Before bed, Ryan Grantham put a sheet over his mother’s body, and the next day, he put candles around her. Soon after, he took the car with three guns, ammunition and 12 Molotov cocktails with the intention of killing Justin Trudeau. In addition, in the vehicle, he also had camping supplies and a map with coordinates to reach the ruler’s house.

Along the way, the artist changed his mind and went to a police station. At the scene, he confessed that he killed his own mother. Ryan Grantham has yet to testify at the trial, but prosecutors said the actor had suicidal and violent tendencies.