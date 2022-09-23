Robson Conceição faces American for vacant world title | combat

This Friday, Robson Conceição enters the ring in Newark, USA, in search of an unprecedented feat for Brazil: becoming an Olympic medalist who also holds the title of world champion in boxing. “Brabo” faces American Shakur Stevenson with the Organization’s and World Boxing Council’s (WBO and WBC) super featherweight belts at stake. O Combat broadcasts live and exclusively from 8:50 pm (Brasilia time).

Robson is used to being a pioneer in Brazilian boxing. At Rio 2016, the Bahian won the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the sport. Now, he hopes to add the honor of being champion in two of the top four boxing organizations in the world. If he wins, he will be only the sixth Brazilian to hold a world belt from one of the four major international sport organizations (WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA).

– I prepared myself a lot, a whole life for this, waiting for this great moment. This is a great opportunity in my life, to show why Brazil deserves to be at the top of the world in boxing – said the Bahian in an interview with SportTV during the week before the fight.

Conceição feels that he should already have one of those belts under his belt. In September 2021, he challenged Mexican Óscar Valdez for the WBC world title, but was defeated in a controversial unanimous decision, his first and only loss as a professional. In January, Robson recovered with a win over Xavier Martinez and received another chance, this time against Shakur Stevenson, who was already WBO champion and added the WBC belt by beating Valdez in April.

However, Stevenson will not have both belts under his belt this Friday, nor will he be able to take them back with a victory. The American weighed in at 59.7kg, about 730g above the super featherweight limit, and lost the titles on the scales. Conceição, who was below the 59kg limit, regretted what he called a lack of professionalism, but assured that he will win the belts inside the ring.

– I always had professionalism and the first battle was won. Even if he doesn’t lose the belt because of the weight, he will lose the belt anyway, because I came prepared to take this belt away from him in the race – shot Robson.