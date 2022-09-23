Rodrigo Bocardi is devastated in the air with the death of a Globo journalist



Reproduction / TV Globo

Newsroom – TV Observatory





09/21/2022 14:56

09/21/2022 14:56

This Wednesday morning (21), the journalist Rodrigo Bocardi46 years old, got emotional at the end Good morning São Pauloin honor of the journalist Wagner Vallim who worked on the television news and died after a massive heart attack. The TV Globo anchor brought together the entire journalistic team of the program and revealed that in his last conversation with Vallim, he encouraged him not to give up on his professional career.

‘In the last meeting with him, he asked to take a picture and said: ‘Rodrigo, you don’t give up, you represent us. the importance of Good Morning São Paulo. Do you know what that means in everyone’s life?’ And I said: ‘No, Valim, I think about giving up. difficult”, revealed bocardi.

The journalist also remembered the times when he thought about giving up on being in charge of the Good morning São Paulobut who always ended up receiving words of encouragement from his friend. ‘He said that Journalism courage, encouraging me. I often think about giving up, and his word insists, persists. This Good Morning will continue at the request of Valim’, told the anchor.

Wagner Vaillim he worked as head of the investigation department, where the veracity of the news is checked before being aired to the viewers. ‘We lost a very dear friend. He was responsible for our investigation department. I’m thrilled because that’s where I started my career, the first step in journalism’concluded Rodrigo Bocardi.

This post Rodrigo Bocardi is devastated on air with the death of a Globo journalist was first published on TV Observatory.