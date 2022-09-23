Rodrigo Caio insists, but his body says no – 09/22/2022

Rodrigo Caio will operate on his left knee again. The same one he had surgery on at the end of last year, got infected and almost ended his troubled career. The announcement was made by the red-black doctor Márcio Tannure, alongside the defender, both of whom were extremely embarrassed after the failure of the “conventional” treatment, tried after he felt severe pain again, in the defeat to Corinthians, by the Brazilian (1-0). , Rodinei own goal), on July 10, at Neo Químca Arena.

It’s a shame to see the via crucis of such a talented and dedicated player, but with such a fragile body. What’s the point of insisting when your body screams that it can’t anymore? The most varied bruises have been part of Rodrigo Caio’s history, since his time in São Paulo. His physical frailty even prevented him from moving to Barcelona, ​​who showed interest, in 2018.

At Flamengo, he had an exemplary year in 2019, when he won the biggest titles of his career and, as an absolute starter, played practically the entire season, injury-free. As of 2020, however, the routine has resumed: more time in the medical department than in the field. A situation that repeated itself in 2021 and worsened dramatically in 2022, when he almost didn’t act.

At 29 years old, his undeniable talent, combined with his recognized good character and unassailable professionalism, lead Flamengo to continue trying to recover him. But until when? The cost-benefit of this relationship has long been debatable. When hired, Rodrigo Caio signed for five years. The bond expires at the end of 2023. In the four seasons played with the red-black shirt, it was only in 2019 that he was actually useful. It is difficult to believe that he will be so again, with so many physical problems. Even more, treated by Márcio Tannure.