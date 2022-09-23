Roger Federer will bid farewell to tennis with Rafael Nadal for the Laver Cup; watch on ESPN on Star+

Laver Cup confirms Roger Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal in Swiss professional tennis farewell

It will be historic! Roger Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal, his oldest opponent on the court, in his farewell as a professional tennis player. The moment will take place from Friday (23), by wash cupIn London.

The event will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In this Thursday’s draw, it was confirmed that the Swiss will join the Spaniard for ‘Team Europe’, and they will face the American duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock for ‘Team World’.

Roger Federer, a 20-time career Grand Slam champion, will be replaced by Italian Matteo Berrettini for the rest of the event in singles.

The 41-year-old, who announced last week he was retiring with a right knee problem, said on Wednesday that playing alongside Nadal would be a unique and appropriate way out.

“It could be a unique situation if that happened. For everything we fight for, for what we respect. We got along really well, the career we’ve had… it’s a great message for the sport, not just for tennis. It would be a very special moment.”

The event will start this Friday, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. There will be two singles matches: Norwegian Casper Ruud, runner-up at the US Open, will face Jack Sock.

Then the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will play against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

The evening’s session will kick off with former world number 1 Andy Murray taking on Alex de Minaur, before Federer takes the court for the last time.