Romário remains in the lead in the Senate race in Rio, shows Datafolha

247 – The Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (22), showed Senator Romário (PL) in the lead with 31% in the dispute for a seat in the Senate for the state of Rio de Janeiro. The parliamentarian had the same 31% in the previous survey, on 09/15). According to the survey, Alessandro Molon (PSB) came in second with 12% (13% in the previous one). Clarissa (União Brasil) had 10% (8% in the previous one).
Federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB) got 8% (6% in the previous one).
Cabo Daciolo (PDT) and André Ceciliano (PT) recorded 6% each. The pedestrian had 7% in the previous one and the PT, 5%.
Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU) had 1% (0% in the previous survey)
Another six candidacies registered 0% each.
Whites and nulls added up to 13% (14% in the previous survey) and 11% did not know how to respond (11% in the previous survey).
The survey, commissioned by TV Globo and Folha de S.Paulo, had a margin of error of more or less 3 percentage points.
A total of 1,526 interviews were interviewed, in 45 municipalities, between the 20th and 22nd of September. The confidence level was 95%. The research was registered with the TSE under the number RJ-07687/2022.
