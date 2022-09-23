Russia admits death of 6,000 Russian soldiers in Ukraine – News

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu acknowledged on Wednesday (21) the death of nearly 6,000 Russian soldiers since the beginning of the military offensive in Ukraine in February.

In an interview with Russian state television, he also estimated the number of deaths suffered by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at 61,207.

“I can’t help but mention our losses. The last time we mentioned them was a long time ago. Our losses in the special operation totaled 5,937 men,” he said.

On March 2, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov admitted for the first time to the death of 498 Russian soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

On March 25, the Russian Army General Staff acknowledged the deaths of 1,351 Russian soldiers.





The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimated on Wednesday the number of Russian soldiers killed in seven months of fighting in the country at 55,110.

Shoigu alleges that 61,207 soldiers out of an initial force of up to 202,000 were killed and that 49,368 were wounded.

“That’s half the Army. That’s why they [ucranianos] are already in the fourth wave of mobilization, almost 300,000 soldiers have already been mobilized, he declared.



