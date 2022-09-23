Russian minister calls Ukraine ‘Nazi state’ at UN meeting – News













Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday rejected Western accusations of abuses committed in Ukraine at the UN Security Council and called for punishment to the Kiev government.

“The United States and its allies, with the collusion of international human rights organizations, are covering up the crimes of the Kiev regime,” accused Lavrov, in response to reports of abuses by Russian military forces.

“Kiev owes its impunity to its Western partners,” the Russian minister told his counterparts, including Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba, at this special Security Council meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine.















The minister took advantage of the rostrum to launch a criticism against Kiev’s “Totalitarian Nazi State” and Ukraine’s impunity for the acts committed since 2014.

Lavrov, who has not spoken publicly outside the UN General Assembly, also categorically rejected the work of the International Criminal Court, in which Russia, he said, “has no confidence whatsoever.” The decision to launch the special military operation, as Moscow calls it, was “inevitable,” he concluded.













