Russians Line Up to Leave Country After Call for War, Kremlin Says It’s ‘Exaggeration’

Airlines have also reported an increase in demand for flights and tickets are sold out to destinations where Russia does not need a visa.

Olivier MORIN / AFP

Russians Crowd Borders to Leave Russia to Not Fight the War



one day after Vladimir Putinpresident of Russiasign a mobilization that summons 300 thousand reservists to the conflict in Ukraine, queues of cars were recorded in bordering countries, such as: Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia. On Wednesday, the airlines had already informed that the tickets were sold out. Heading to Istanbul, with Turkish Airlines, one of the main flight routes out of the country since Western sanctions and the closure of European airspace, “all flights are full” until Saturday. On AirSerbia, to reach Belgrade, the next flight with available seats is for Monday, 26th. Kremlin, spoke on Thursday, 22, about the exodus and said that the information is exaggerated. “Information that there is some noise at airports is greatly exaggerated,” State Chief Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a daily news conference. “There is a lot of false information. You have to be careful not to be a victim,” he added without answering objectively about the nature of what was reported. The partial mobilization ordered by Putin to deal with military failures in Ukraine sparked a wave of protests in major Russian cities, which yesterday resulted in more than 1,300 arrests. The pacifist movement Vesná (Spring, in Russian) marked a new demonstration of a national nature against the presidential decree, which represents the summoning of thousands of reservists.

*With information from EFE