Ryzen 9 7950X breaks four records using conventional liquid cooler

All 16 cores were overclocked up to 5.5 GHz

AMD’s next high-end CPU, the Ryzen 9 7950X, 16-core, 32-thread processor, has already managed to beat four world records with overclocking up to 5.5 GHz on all cores. The CPU was cooled by a Corsair H115i, with no need for liquid nitrogen.

CPU broke records in Cinebench R23, Cinebench R20, Cinebench R15 and 7-Zip applications, overclocked between 5.35GHz and 5.50GHz across all 16 cores. Three of these records are in the hands of the user “Sampson” and one of them with “bluleader”, who had the endorsement of AMD to reveal the results.

All that amount of cores at such high frequencies made the CPUs operate between 87°C and 108°C, consuming between 226W and 244W. The Ryzen 9 7950X has a factory TDP of 170W and a maximum temperature of 95°C, according to AMD. The AM5 socket can provide 230W of power

The processors were on benches with AORUS X670E Xtreme, ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme, ASRock’s X670E Taichi and MSI X670E MEG ACE motherboards, models with the X670E enthusiast chipset.

Ryzen 9 7950X – World Records

Cinebench R23 – 40,498 pts nT

5.40 GHz—ASROCK X670E Taichi—32GB Kingston DDR5

Cinebench R20 – 15,771 pts nT

5.35 GHz—GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master—32GB G.SKILL DDR5

Cinebench R15 – 6,900 pts nT

5.50 GHz—ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero—16GB G.SKILL DDR5

7-Zip – 228,992 MIPS

5.45GHz—MSI MEG X670E ACE—32GB Corsair DDR5

Another test done with the Ryzen 9 7950X on CPU-Z, revealed that the CPU reaches 91°C with all cores at 5.2 GHz, a result not optimized considering the records set now.

The initial lineup of Zen 4-based Ryzen “Raphael” CPUs are: Ryzen 9 7950x, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. They arrive on September 27th, the day that is expected to reveal the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs as well.

AMD will introduce mid-range motherboards with B650 and B650E chipsets on October 4th. For now, with the release of the four SKUs mentioned above, only the X670 and X670E motherboards will be released.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 graphics cards to be announced on November 3

Second half will have Radeon RX 7000, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 and Intel Arc Alchemist



…..

Via: VideoCardz