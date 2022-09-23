Salary bonus has NEW value announced by the Government; when will it be possible to withdraw?

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is paid to millions of workers every year. In this sense, those workers who work under the CLT – Consolidation of Labor Laws, that is, with a formal contract, and who meet the requirements related to the allowance, are entitled to their payment. In this way, each worker can receive a different amount, according to the time of work, but the maximum amount is relative to a minimum wage.

But before talking about the new value, it is important to note that the PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers in the private sector, while the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is paid to those who work in the civil service. public. In addition, another difference is that Caixa’s bank is responsible for PIS, while Banco do Brasil is responsible for Pasep. So what new value can workers count on?

What is the salary bonus amount?

First of all, it is necessary to point out that the maximum amount that can be paid from PIS/Pasep refers to the minimum wage. In this sense, the maximum amount that a person can receive is the amount of a minimum wage. Because of this, when the minimum wage changes, the amount paid can also change.

This means that the salary bonus is modified based on the readjustment of the minimum salary, which occurs every year. In this way, the readjustment of the minimum wage happens so that citizens do not lose their purchasing power in the face of inflation. The index used to make the calculations and define the new value is the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

New amount confirmed?

In August, the Federal Government sent a text to the National Congress that proposed a minimum wage for 2023 in the amount of R$1,302. This is the same value present in the Annual Budget Law (LOA). However, according to the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, there was a decrease in the INPC.

With that, it went from 7.41% to 6.54%. Now, the latest news indicates that the increase may be lower than expected in August, of R$ 80. Which means that the minimum wage may have an adjustment from the current R$ 1,212 to R$ 1,294. However, it is worth pointing out that so far these are forecasts, as it is necessary to wait for the official announcement of the Government, which will be responsible for knocking the gavel on the minimum remuneration for next year.

Who can receive?

To be entitled to receive the salary bonus, it is necessary that the worker meets certain requirements. Thus, it is necessary to have worked for a minimum period of 30 days and also to have received an average salary of less than two minimum wages, in relation to the base year.

Another issue is that the worker must have registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years, also taking into account the base year. Finally, the data must be correctly registered in e-Social or Rais, something that is the responsibility of the employer, not the employee.

The maximum amount of the salary allowance is related to a minimum wage, but only if the person has worked all year. Otherwise, you have to do the math.

