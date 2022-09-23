Santos dreams of hiring coach Marcelo Bielsa for 2023

Santos dreams of signing Marcelo Bielsa for 2023. President Andres Rueda is aware of the difficulty, but speaks directly to the Argentine coach and is willing to accept the various conditions imposed by him.

In order not to deceive his fans, Peixe avoids speaking publicly, but behind the scenes, he admits the attempt. Rafael Bielsa, brother of the coach and Argentina’s ambassador to Chile, confirmed to the UOL Esporte the ongoing negotiation with Santos.

Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t have a manager and takes care of his future alone. At first, he did not rule out the possibility of taking over Santos next season and asked Rueda for several information. The president tries to seduce the 67-year-old professional with the projection of greater investment in reinforcements and the freedom for him to take care of the entire football department along with his coaching staff.

As Bielsa asked for time to evaluate the possibility, Santos has not yet dealt with salary values. If ‘El Loco’ gives the go-ahead for a next step in the negotiation, Peixe will present a proposal and is willing to pay much more than it already paid during Andres Rueda’s administration.

The dream of hiring Marcelo Bielsa, a unanimous vote on the board, makes Santos delay the search for a new football director. Peixe shouldn’t hire a manager until it knows if Bielsa’s possibility is real. Meanwhile, the interim Orlando Ribeiro buys time and the chances of staying in charge until the end of the Brazilian Championship grow.

Marcelo Bielsa has been free on the market since February, when he was fired from Leeds United (ING) after four seasons. He received recent polls and was close to taking over Athletic Bilbao (ESP). At Santos or not, the Argentine will only work in 2023 and wants to calmly follow the World Cup.

In 2013, Santos came close to signing Bielsa. At the time, the Argentine had left Athletic and was excited about the possibility of taking over Peixe. After several rounds of meetings, demands and detailed information, the coach asked to take over the club only in 2014. That’s when the negotiations ended and the destination ended up being Olympique (FRA).

Marcelo Bielsa, coach who inspired names like Pep Guardiola and Jorge Sampaoli, is a fan of attacking football above all, with incessant exchange of passes and pressure in the rival field. Santos’ dream guided Argentina and Chile, and also played in Lille and Olympique, in France, in Lazio, in Italy, in Mexico’s Atlas and América, in Athletic, in Spain, and Newell’s Old Boy and Vélez Sarsfield, in Argentina. .

Another Argentinian on stand-by

While dreaming of Marcelo Bielsa, Santos leaves Mauricio Pellegrino, ex-Vélez Sarsfield, on hold. Peixe had a meeting with the Argentine more than a week ago.

After this initial contact to learn more about Pellegrino’s work, Santos asked in recent days what the 50-year-old coach’s contractual conditions would be. Since then, there has been no further contact.

Worry

People close to Andres Rueda are excited about the possibility of Marcelo Bielsa, but ask the president of Santos to set a limit for this negotiation.

To have Bielsa in 2023, Peixe would have to keep the interim Orlando Ribeiro until the end of the Brazilian Championship and not hire a new football director, since the Argentine would take care of the department.

There are those at the club who are concerned about the current moment, and not just about the next season. Santos is in 11th place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points, and six points from the relegation zone.

For not having such a calm situation in the table, some of the leaders ask the president to stipulate a deadline for Marcelo Bielsa. If the Argentine does not accept the proposal to take over Santos in 2023, the club would need to rush to bring in a manager. In recent weeks, Andres Rueda has accumulated the roles of president and football executive. The idea was revised after coach Lisca resigned.