Santos starts conversations with Marcelo Bielsa and discusses project for 2023

O saints opened conversations with Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa to discuss the possibility of him taking over the club in 2023. The coach has been out of the market since leaving Leeds, England, at the beginning of the year. The information about Peixe’s interest in the technician was initially disclosed by the GE.

The board of Peixe has already made two contacts with Marcelo Bielsa. The first one took place over the weekend and the second this Thursday. So far, the club and coach are discussing the possibility of him working in Brazil and the current Santos squad, with possibilities of integrating base players for 2023.

The two parties have yet to discuss salaries and investment capacity for the season. Despite seeing the negotiation as difficult and treating the issue with caution, without public manifestations, Santos understands that the time has come to make financial efforts to qualify the football department.

Marcelo Bielsa is 67 years old and is a reference for a whole generation of coaches, like Pep Guardiola and Jorge Sampaoli. He emerged prominently at Newell’s Old Boys in the early 1990s, when he won the Argentine title and runner-up in the Copa Libertadores. He worked in France, Spain, Mexico, Italy and England. He was coach of the Argentina national team between 98 and 2004 and won the gold medal at the Athens Olympic Games.