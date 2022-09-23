Santos’ target to replace Lisca ‘dates’ Argentine giant and exposes chances: “To be honest…”

The recent sequence of Santos has worried the fans. After the eliminations of both Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, the white-and-white from Praia has only one victory in the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to having a draw and three consecutive defeats. Poor results caused the team to stall on the leaderboard, stopping at 34 points.

The departure of coach Lisca took place in the middle of this bad sequence, which kept Peixe in 11th place in the Brasileirão. In the midst of this situation, Santos are wondering who will be the new coach of the team. One of the most raised names has been Sebastián Beccacece, an Argentine who had his last job at Defensa y Justicia. Currently without a club, he also has rumors of other teams.

With a possible move to Boca Juniors being speculated, the coach responded to the rumours. “To be honest, no one from Boca called me. They are doing things very well in terms of games and results”, said the Argentine, who was assistant to Jorge Sampaoli, former Santos coach. However, despite reinforcing that there was no contact, he said he would like to know the club internally.

“I need the contact, I would like to know the building and have relations before making a decision”, said Beccacece, who also stated the possibility of training outside Argentina. “I feel like I’m going to train abroad, but I haven’t decided yet. We have possibilities in Europe, Argentina and Brazil. Today we are going to get together and analyze the offers we have”, highlighted the Santos target in contact with TNT Sports in Argentina.