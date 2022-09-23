Savings: how much would the R$ 170 million from the Mega-Sena yield? – 09/23/2022

After accumulating in the last draw, Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 170 million. How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates. The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 170 million.

Savings: income of BRL 1.1 million

The R$ 170 million would provide approximately R$ 1.1 million monthly in savings, according to calculations by Tarcisio Rafael Fachinello, investment advisor at Sicredi Iguaçu. The income is exempt from paying Personal Income Tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 1.56 million and BRL 1.55 million

The Treasury Selic would yield approximately R$ 1.56 million every month, after deducting the 15% Income Tax for applications with withdrawals of more than two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield: it would yield R$ 1.55 million every 30 days, also deducting income tax.

Treasury IPCA+: income of BRL 1.7 million

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 8.73% in the last 12 months (reference August/22).

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

The IPCA+ Treasury with redemption in 2045 would yield the winner of the Mega-Sena an approximate total of R$ 1.7 million every 30 days, considering the 15% Income Tax rate.

It is important to note that the calculation of the Treasury yield is theoretical, as the investment limit is R$ 1 million per month, per investor.

“The interest rate on treasury bonds will only have the profitability that has been described here if they are held to maturity”, emphasizes the expert.

Calculations were made based on current information and may change due to economic changes, and these are estimates only.