See earn up to BRL 1,000 through the Banco Inter app

Referral programs are an excellent way to earn money online without having to put in a lot of effort. With the growth in the number of digital banks in the country, some companies are betting on this type of campaign to attract new customers.

It is the case of Inter Bankwhich since August is carrying out the promotion “Refer and Earn“. With it, the user can receive up to R$ 1,000 in cashback to invite friends and relatives. See how it works.

Refer and Win from Inter

For each guest who opens a digital account at the institution, the person who sent the invitation receives R$ 10 in cashback to use in the company’s application. According to the rules, a customer can invite up to 100 people and accumulate up to BRL 1,000 in reward.

The purchase amount must be 25% higher than the cashback balance. For example: for those who have a cashback of R$100, the purchase must be at least R$125.

The promotion is valid until December 31, 2022. The balance deposited in the contracting party’s digital account can be used on purchases made until January 15, 2023.

How to start earning?

To participate in the promotion and start earning extra cashback, just follow the steps below: