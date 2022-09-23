see how the game went

The Netherlands showed that they do not have the best attack of the elite of the League of Nations by chance and, with tranquility, they beat Poland by 2 to 0 this afternoon (22). The game took place in Warsaw.

The goals of the match, valid for the fifth and penultimate round of the group stage of the tournament, were scored by Gakpo and Bergwijn — one at a time.

The result leaves the team led by Van Gaal with 13 points and well on its way to the semifinals of the Nations League: in the last round, the Netherlands faces Belgium, which has ten points, and can even draw with the opponent to secure their spot in the next phase.

Lewandowski and company, on the other hand, have lost any chance of qualifying and will be relegated if they lose to Wales in the final round of the group stage. Poland has just four points in the table.

The final clashes of this stage of the European tournament take place at the same time and day: from 15:45 (Brasília time) next Sunday (25).

Netherlands lose midfielder, but open the scoring

Koopmeiners had to be substituted in the first few minutes of play Image: Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The game started with a scare. Still in the two minutes, midfielder Koopmeiners collided with Polish Linetty and fell to the lawn. The Dutchman needed medical attention and, due to headaches, left the pitch early – he gave way to Berghuis.

Even with the early substitution, the visitors managed to neutralize the actions of Lewandowski’s team and began to command the duel.

Blind, at 11 minutes, took advantage of a cross from the right and stretched out to finish Szczesny’s goal, but saw the goalkeeper make a save.

Soon after, the Netherlands opened the scoring: in a triangulation built from the right, Depay triggered Dumfries. Already on the baseline, the winger crossed to Cody Gakpo, who completed it in the small area: 1-0.

Gakpo opened the scoring for the Netherlands over Poland in a Nations League game Image: ANP via Getty Images

Slow down? That nothing…

The visitors were not satisfied with the partial victory, and Gakpo almost scored a second time in the 24th minute. The winger received freedom at the entrance of the area and saw Depay start on the right, but decided to hit the goal – he was stopped by the defense.

Berghuis, in two crossed shots, was another who had the opportunity to extend the score, but missed the target in both attempts.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski was unable to find himself on the field until the break and, at most, sketched out a few attempts at a table with his teammates.

Lewandowski failed to stand out in the 1st stage of the European duel Image: ANP via Getty Images

Only Holland!

The second half continued with the same scenario: the team led by Van Gaal controlling the actions and cornering Poland.

The result was another ball in the net — and again in the 13th minute. After a table with Janssen – who had just found the place of the injured Depay -, Bergwijn displaced Szczesny and extended: 2 to 0.

Steven Bergwijn extends Dutch lead over Poles in 2nd half Image: ANP via Getty Images

Hot climate!

Without great emotions, the game had, in the final minutes, a strong move that involved goalkeeper Szczesny and forward Weghorst, who had replaced Bergwijn.

In a deep throw, the Dutch tried to reach the ball before the rival and, with the opponent controlling the play, hit the archer’s head.

Disgusted by Weghorst’s move, Szczesny quickly got to his feet and even pushed his opponent. The two received a yellow card and the confusion was quickly controlled by the referee, who ended the match shortly after.

DATASHEET

POLAND 0 x 2 NETHERLANDS

Competition: Nations League (5th round of the group stage)

Date and time: September 22, 2022 (Thursday), at 3:45 pm (Brasília time)

Place: National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland

Referee: Alejandro Hernández

Yellow cards: Ake (HOL), Gakpo (HOL), Janssen (HOL), Weghorst (HOL), Szczesny (POL)

red cards: there was not

goals: Gakpo, at 13 min of the 1st time (HOL); Bergwijn, at 13 min of the 2nd half

POLAND: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik and Kiwior; Frankowski (Bereszynski), Krychowiak, Linetty and Zalewski (Skóras); Szymanski (Klich), Zielinski (Liegowski) and Lewandowski. Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz

NETHERLANDS: Pasveer; Timber, Van Dijk and Ake; Dumfries, Koopmeiners (Berghuis) (Taylor), De Jong and Blind; Gakpo, Bergwijn (Weghorst) and Depay (Janssen). Coach: Van Gaal