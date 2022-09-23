see simulations of the 2nd round in the dispute for the government

The new round of the Ipespe survey for the Government of Ceará projected three simulations of the second round involving the best positioned candidates in the survey released this Thursday, 22, by the THE PEOPLE. See below who has the advantage in scenarios involving Captain Wagner (UB), Elmano Freitas (PT) and Roberto Cláudio (PDT).

When the simulation is between Captain Wagner and Roberto Cláudio, there are six points of difference between the candidates. In the simulation between Wagner and Elmano the difference is four points. In an eventual second round between Roberto Cláudio and Elmano, the difference registered was one point.

Captain Wagner vs Elmano Freitas



Wagner: 46% (=)

Elmano: 42% (+2)

None / blank / null: 7% (-2)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 5% (-1)

Captain Wagner x Roberto Claudio



Wagner: 45% (+3)

Roberto Claudio: 39% (-2)

None / blank / null: 12% (=)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 4% (-1)

Elmano vs Roberto Claudio



Elmano: 37% (+1)

Roberto Claudio: 36% (-2)

None / blank / null: 21% (+1)

Does not know / did not answer: 6% (=)

Numbers that do not close to 100% are due to rounding.

The Ipespe survey commissioned by the THE PEOPLE was held between the 18th and 20th of September. One thousand voters, aged 16 and over, from all regions of the state were heard via telephone, through the Cati Ipespe system. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.45%. The research is registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-04936/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-05066/2022.

The survey is carried out by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe). With 36 years of experience, Ipespe has Antonio Lavareda as president of the Scientific Council. He holds a PhD in Political Science and was coordinator or consultant in 91 major electoral campaigns in Brazil and also worked in Portugal and Bolivia.

Ipespe has already carried out thousands of electoral, market and social public opinion surveys for the public sector, the private sector, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society. The institute does qualitative, quantitative face-to-face and telephone research, tracking, ethnographic research, market geography studies, censuses, web and mobile surveys and applied neuroscience studies. He has been conducting telephone surveys since 1993 — he was the first to carry out telephone tracking during an election campaign.

