See What Time Will It Be Interview on SBT

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be interviewed by presenter Ratinho, from SBT, this Thursday (22). The Sabbath is the fourth in the series ‘Candidates with the Mouse’.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) have already been questioned by the presenter. The president was interviewed on the 13th of September, while Ciro and Tebet on the 19th and 20th, respectively.

Lula’s campaign has given preference to interviews and hearings rather than the traditional debates between candidates. The assessment is that Lula manages to better develop his ideas and perform better in ‘face-to-face’ conversations than in debates that, according to PT members, are more “stuck” and give the candidate little time to speak.

Lula should not be in the SBT debate

On Saturday (24), SBT will promote another debate between presidential candidates. The event is organized in partnership with CNN Brasil, Estadão, Terra, Veja, Nova Brasil FM and Rádio Eldorado.

Lula should not be present at the SBT debate. In addition to PT, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Tebet, Soraya Thronicke (União), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Father Kelmon (PTB) were invited.

President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s main competitor in the electoral polls, has already confirmed his presence in the SBT debate. The information was endorsed to UOL by the Minister of Communications Fábio Faria, who is married to Patrícia Abravanel, SBT presenter and daughter of Silvio Santos.

What time will Lula’s interview with Ratinho be?

Lula’s interview on SBT will take place on the special program ‘Candidatos com o Ratinho’.

A little earlier, at 7:45 pm, the results of the new Datafolha poll for president will also be released on Thursday night. The repercussion of the survey can be followed on UOL.