Serbian president warns of arrival of major global conflict not seen since 1945

Sputnik – The world is approaching a major conflict not seen since 1945, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned on Tuesday after the first day of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

“You see crisis in every part of the world,” Vucic told Serbian state broadcaster RTS, noting that UN Secretary-General António Guterres made pessimistic predictions in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

“I think realistic forecasts should be even bleaker,” Vucic said. “Our position is even worse as the UN has been weakened and the great powers have taken over and virtually destroyed the UN order in recent decades.”

“I assume we’re moving out of the special military operation phase and approaching a major armed conflict, and now the question is where the line is, and if after a while – maybe a month or two – we’re going to get into a major world conflict. not seen since the Second World War,” noted Vucic, after being asked about Putin’s speech announced yesterday (20) about Russia’s special operation.

“I believe that in the future, everything will go ahead and involve more complicated relations between the West and Russia, but also between the West and China,” added the Serbian president.

Vucic himself plans to address the nation next week to inform Serbs of “important decisions” his government intends to make.

Serbia has been under enormous pressure from the European Union (EU) and NATO to impose sanctions on Russia and join the West, but Vucic has persisted in maintaining neutrality, saying, however, that at some point in the future Belgrade intends to join the EU.

