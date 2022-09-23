Seven women report to the police a scammer known as ‘Tinder’s heartthrob’; man was arrested in operation | Sao Paulo

Renan Augusto Gomes was arrested this Wednesday (22), in the region of Pirituba, North Zone of the capital of São Paulo, during a joint operation between the Police Specialized in Criminal Investigations (Deic) of São Bernardo do Campo and the Public Ministry.
He was found by the teams on Avenida Raimundo Pereira Magalhães, Pirituba, in a car. In an attempt to escape, Renan hit three vehicles. However, he was arrested and taken to the police station. A video captured the moment of the chase. (see below).
Video shows attempted escape by scammer known as ‘Tinder heartthrob’
O g1 tried to contact Renan’s defense, but got no response.
The photos that Renan Augusto Gomes used on Tinder to attract victims. — Photo: Reproduction
According to the police, investigations showed that Renan had several profiles on social networks, including Tinder, Inner, Happn, Lovoo, and identified himself as Augusto Keller.
Suspect tried to flee the police and collided with three other vehicles – Photo: Disclosure / Civil Police
To the women, all from the upper middle class, he said that he was the son of Germans and that his parents had died in a car accident in Araçatuba (SP). He took up courtship and even got to know family members.
But over time, he began to borrow money alleging problems with the revenue or the banks, and then disappeared, leaving the victims in debt. One of the victims reported a loss of R$ 200 thousand.
