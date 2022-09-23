Shakira speaks for the first time about accusations of tax fraud: ‘They are false. I owe them nothing’ | Song

Shakira vowed to fight what she claimed were “false” accusations by Spanish authorities that she defrauded 14.5 million euros in taxes. It was the Colombian singer’s first public comments on a case that could land her in prison for up to eight years.

Shakira, 45, faces trial in Spain on charges of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, during which time she said she led a “nomadic life” because of her work.

“I have to fight for what I believe in, because these are false accusations,” the singer told the American magazine “Elle”. “I don’t owe them anything.”

The prosecutor’s document states that Shakira spent more than half of each year in Spain between 2012 and 2014, and in May 2012 bought a family home in Barcelona. In July last year, a Spanish judge said he had found “sufficient evidence” for Shakira to stand trial. A second judge rejected his appeal against the ruling in May.

Shakira, who in July turned down a deal with the prosecutor to end the case, says authorities only came after her “with an eye on the prize” when they discovered she was dating Barcelona’s Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

Shakira added that she had already paid what the Spanish tax authorities said she owed before filing a lawsuit.

She said she was confident she behaved correctly and transparently from the start, suggesting that Spanish authorities had “resorted to a lewd press campaign” to damage her reputation.