Shakur doesn’t make weight and loses his belt on the scales before the fight with Robson Conceição | combat

Robson Conceição did his part, but the champion of the Organization and of the World Boxing Council in super featherweights, Shakur Stevenson, did not comply with the agreement at the weigh-in held this Thursday, in Newark (USA). The American weighed about 730 grams above the division limit and hit 59.7 kg. He would have until 17:00 (Brasília time) to lose the excess weight, but he gave up following the cut. Thus, he is without the belts, he pays a fine, and this Friday’s confrontation will only be worth the title for the Brazilian, who was revolted by his rival’s posture.

– Lack of professionalism. The weigh-in has already been delayed because of him. It would be 1 pm, it was 1 pm later. If he is up now, almost 800g, imagine how long it took him to hit the weight. From the beginning I asked for professionalism. I always had professionalism and the first battle was won. Even if he doesn’t lose the belt because of the weight, he will lose the belt anyway, because I came prepared to take this belt away from him in the race – shot Robson, in an interview with combat.com.

Robson Conceição — Photo: André Gallindo

Shakur spoke on social media and said that he can no longer beat the 59kg limit and, in the next fight, he will move up to the 61.2kg division, boxing’s light weight.

“I’ve given my all. I’ve been a pro my entire career and I’ve always made weight, but my body can’t hit 59kg anymore. My health comes first. I’m moving up to 61kg in my next fight,” wrote Stevenson.

Robson took the stage smiling and weighed in at 58.8kg, about 200g below the division limit. The champion, with a more serious face, asked for the help of the screen and, even so, could not make the weight.

The glare between the two was harsh, with both of them exchanging fixed glances with closed expressions. The Brazilian, arms crossed, didn’t move, even when the American said something to provoke him.