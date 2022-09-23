She-Hulk is in danger! Understand who might be behind it

If Titania’s failed efforts (Jameela Jamil) gave rise to doubts, She-Hulk made it clear once and for all that his heroine is in grave danger. In the sixth episode, while Jen (Tatiana Maslany) deals with the fragile ego of the super influencer and with the commands and abuses of her “friend” Lulu (Patti Harrison), Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Mallory (Renee Elise Goldsberry) accidentally discover an internet forum called Intelligence, where a group of anonymous misogynists are planning an attack on She-Hulk. Outraged, the mind behind the scheme is identified only as “HulkKing”, that is, “King Hulk”, a provocation that does not disguise its annoyance with the existence of Bruce Banner’s cousin (Mark Ruffalo).

As much as the nickname alone doesn’t give any clues about his identity – the similarity to the name of Young Avenger Hulkling, in this case, seems to be just a curious coincidence -, Intelligence is the important term that can help to situate what’s going on. actually happening.

Presented in 2009 by the duo of comic artists Jeff Parker and Paul Pelletieron the Intelligence pages is not an internet forum, but an alliance between the smartest villains in Marvel that, after the events of Hulk Against the World, decide to create an opponent worthy of the Emerald Giant. Its leaders are none other than MODOK and The Leader, two figures already confirmed in Phase 5 productions of MCU — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Captain America: New World Orderrespectively — which makes the mention of the group far from random.

Considering that, at the end of the episode, the HulkKing’s plans are tied to the Wrecking Crew’s failed attempt to get a blood sample from Jen, the pieces of this puzzle seem to finally align. You see, the misogyny of the digital environment serves, if not as a particular device to link with the great theme of She-Hulk hitherto, as a decoy to attract spontaneous allies, willing to serve the megalomaniac purpose of this mysterious leader. Because whether or not he agrees with all the hatred of the heroic woman figure — which does exist, as is well established in the series — his aim in inciting and scheming Jen’s death goes beyond this (sadly) everyday villainy. He is most likely interested in taking control of the only Hulk on Earth. Because, if you remember, Bruce went off into space on a mysterious mission, and since then he’s been incommunicado.

The show has already hinted that this theory may, at the very least, have a kernel of truth when introducing Todd (John Bass), that creepy guy who, out of nowhere, declared he wanted to make Jen his guinea pig. As if this strange behavior on the date was not enough, consistent with the plans described above, he also put himself in an antagonistic way to the lawyer during his testimony in court, when he said that she “show off with his powers”. It is therefore hard to believe that this was all in vain.

However, the question remains: who could be HulkKing? Although MODOK will show up first, everything points to it being The Leader. For starters, this is a character who is in the Hulk’s playpen and more: who is already very used to experimenting with the hero’s blood. Therefore, it would not be too complicated to insert it in this context. In reality, Jen could be a chance for him to resume his research. But more importantly than convenience, it would make sense with what’s at the heart of the character and his last appearance in the MCU.

As the Emerald Giant, in the comics Samuel Sterns undergoes a transformation when exposed to gamma radiation. However, the result is quite different: instead of muscle, he gains intelligence — that is, he may even rival the physique Bruce Banner, but certainly not the Hulk. There would therefore be a justification for his desire to create someone worthy of Venger who would be faithful to his goals. Furthermore, its appearance in She-Hulk would justify mentioning The incredible Hulk there at the beginning of the series, not only to remind the audience of the figure of Tim Blake Nelsonwho played him in 2008, as well as that, in the film, he undergoes the aforementioned transformation — however, like Jen, he is contaminated by the Hulk’s blood.

Of course, there are still many elements in the speculative field – and that’s because I didn’t even mention that such a creation could be the Red Hulk who, in the comics, is the alter-ego of General Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, a character played until then by the actor William Hurt. However, one thing is certain: Titania was a distraction. The main villain of She-Hulk is yet to come, and he is more connected to the future of the MCU than anyone could have imagined.

