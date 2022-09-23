Simone poses with her baby and talks about her relationship with Simaria

Simone appears with her baby at the mansion and reveals details about her relationship with Simaria

The singer Simoneformer duo with simaria, shared with netizens a click next to her baby. The famous is a proud mother of two children. The eldest son Henry turned eight years old. The youngest, little Zaya, is just one year and six months old. They are the result of the artist’s marriage to the businessman. Kaka Diniz.

Last August, the famous announced the end of the duo. The news was released on the official profile of the artists. It turns out that the eldest of the Mendes family decided to take a break from her career to take care of her health. However, after rumors of a crisis between the sisters, they chose to separate.

At the time, the singers revealed that they have plans to go on stage, but in a solo career. After the separation, the two sisters continue their lives together. Recently, Simaria’s youngest son celebrated another year of life. The little boy’s famous aunt wasted no time and made a point of showing all the details of the beautiful party that was organized to celebrate the very special date of the boy Pawel.

On Monday night (21st), Simone posted a click of your baby. In the image shared on the artist’s social networks, she appeared next to the heiress lying on the bed in her room. Little Zaya appeared very concentrated looking ahead, while the artist drooled over the girl. In the caption of the publication, the ex-colleague declares: “With mom”.

In another record, the most beloved sisters in Brazil opened a question box and answered some questions from fans. In one of the questions, an internet user wanted to know if the two fight a lot.

very playful, Simone replied saying that before they argued a lot. “A while ago she fought a lot, but not anymore. It’s getting old, it’s getting more experienced and calmer”, she joked. Next, Simaria explains that: “Two sisters with two children”, she cannot argue.

