Singer Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, is criticized after posting a photo of women in a pejorative tone

The singer Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, was involved in a controversy when he used his social networks to publish a photo of two women without their authorization. The joke, which had a pejorative connotation, had a negative impact and the countryman deleted the post from his profile.

One of the women who appears in the image, the digital influencer Luana Targino posted a note of clarification on her profile. The influencer’s legal counsel repudiated the post and said it was taking the necessary measures to “mitigate the damage caused to it”.

“It is unacceptable, in any sector of society, the propagation or incitement of misogynist speech, as if women were objects of consumption, especially starting from a person with such expression in the artistic environment, such as the singer Bruno”, says the note, who added that all women should be respected.

Bruno had not officially positioned himself on what happened until the last update of this report. O Earth tries to locate the singer’s press office.

